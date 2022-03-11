Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 45,351 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZEUS stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. 102,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,773. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $323.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.