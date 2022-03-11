Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.