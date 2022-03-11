ON (ONON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $23.05 on Friday. ON has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 333,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at $9,742,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ON by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
About ON (Get Rating)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.