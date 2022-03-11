ON (ONON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $23.05 on Friday. ON has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 333,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at $9,742,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ON by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

