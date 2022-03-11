OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

OCX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,316. The company has a market cap of $130.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 45.5% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,960,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 613,620 shares in the last quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% in the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after buying an additional 573,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

