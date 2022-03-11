OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Financial Analysis

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Arcus Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$45.17 million ($1.16) -0.88 Arcus Biosciences $382.88 million 6.14 $52.83 million $0.43 76.98

Arcus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than OncoSec Medical. OncoSec Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcus Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OncoSec Medical and Arcus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arcus Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 978.43%. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $64.43, indicating a potential upside of 94.65%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Arcus Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -102.83% -70.90% Arcus Biosciences 13.80% 7.96% 4.95%

Volatility and Risk

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats OncoSec Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.