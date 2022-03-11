One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OLP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $647.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

