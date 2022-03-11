One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Issues Earnings Results

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Shares of NYSE OLP traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,953. The company has a market capitalization of $670.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 241.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 100.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

