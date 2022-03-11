One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Up 5.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.08. 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $9,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

