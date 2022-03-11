One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Up 5.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.08. 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%.
A number of analysts recently commented on OLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $657.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)
One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Liberty Properties (OLP)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.