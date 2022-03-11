OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 8.5%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. 26,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,433,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCFT shares. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

