OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.69

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 255473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $508.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 94,350 shares of company stock worth $1,550,383 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 106,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

