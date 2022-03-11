Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $428.85 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Ontology has a total market cap of $428.85 million and $35.21 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00189279 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00372954 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

