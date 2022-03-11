Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $132,343.79 and $27,830.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00105172 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.