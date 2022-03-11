Oppenheimer Downgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Market Perform

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.78.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $90.90 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.86, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

