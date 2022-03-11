Opsens (CVE:OPS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.

OPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Opsens and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of Opsens stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,800.

Opsens Company Profile (CVE:OPS)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

