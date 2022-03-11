OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will report $14.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.19 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $11.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $82.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $129.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $473,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $716.07 million, a P/E ratio of 445.16 and a beta of 0.77. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.