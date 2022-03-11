OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.26

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 11249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a market cap of $672.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.27 and a beta of 0.77.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,239 shares of company stock worth $3,152,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $204,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $473,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

