Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. Oracle has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $947,274,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

