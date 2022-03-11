Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 696,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. The firm has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43. Oracle has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

