Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 99,345 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.90.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.