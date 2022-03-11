Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 99,345 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

