Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80. 144,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 142,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

The company has a market capitalization of C$347.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31.

Get Oroco Resource alerts:

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.