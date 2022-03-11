Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Down 67.4% in February

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Orphazyme A/S by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

