Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Holdings Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after acquiring an additional 372,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 914.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 259,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,258,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

