Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

OSK stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

