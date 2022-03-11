Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Down 1.2%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. 88,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 193,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

