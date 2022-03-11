Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 220.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Outfront Media worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,122 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $27,259,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,474,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $20,356,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 427,610 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,361.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

