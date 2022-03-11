Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.87 and last traded at $46.92. Approximately 11,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,986,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,497 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

