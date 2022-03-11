Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $64,424,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 786,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 395,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 392,575 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCC. Raymond James upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.87. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

