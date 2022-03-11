Oxygen (OXY) Hits Market Cap of $13.98 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $13.98 million and $358,556.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

