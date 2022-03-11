PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $21.67 million and approximately $63,986.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 156.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,261,500,714 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

