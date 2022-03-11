Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFLC remained flat at $$11.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

About Pacific Financial (Get Rating)

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.