Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) vs. Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Head to Head Survey

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 7.75% 14.94% 6.89% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -29.91% -28.36%

72.0% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Dyne Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $541.53 million 5.92 $41.98 million $0.92 77.69 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.44 million ($2.55) -3.42

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pacira BioSciences and Dyne Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 0 2 6 0 2.75 Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $83.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Dyne Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Dyne Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

