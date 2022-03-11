PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94.

On Monday, January 10th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $2,192,733.12.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 1,332,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,370. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.