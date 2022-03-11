PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.46. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 12,334 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

