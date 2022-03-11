Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

