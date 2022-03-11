Pallapay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $575,551.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and $575,551.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.62 or 0.06565745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,844.30 or 1.00109998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 587,514,781 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

