Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 3.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $39,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $546.03. 1,175,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,343. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.44 and a 200 day moving average of $509.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

