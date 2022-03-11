PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $125.86 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.97 or 0.00015266 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $125.86 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00105109 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 275,652,449 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

