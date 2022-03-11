Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.80

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.80 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.55). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 113.80 ($1.49), with a volume of 4,554,512 shares changing hands.

PANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £890.86 million and a P/E ratio of -126.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of Pantheon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total value of £350,000 ($458,595.39).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

