Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 19,094 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $432,075.86.

NYSE:PARR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 441,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $766.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

