PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to announce $76.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.50 million and the highest is $81.53 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $319.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $320.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $365.10 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $365.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PAR Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,189,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in PAR Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in PAR Technology by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.96.

About PAR Technology (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.