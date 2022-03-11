Parachute Market Capitalization Tops $494,089.90 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $494,089.90 and approximately $186,415.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022491 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,525,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

