ParkinGo One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,766.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $15,766.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

