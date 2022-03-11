Parkland (PKI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Parkland (TSE: PKI) recently:

3/7/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Parkland was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Parkland had its “strong” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

1/19/2022 – Parkland had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Parkland was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$50.00.

TSE:PKI opened at C$32.61 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

