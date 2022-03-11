Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,473,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,614,000 after acquiring an additional 407,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,644,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 165,623 shares during the period.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

