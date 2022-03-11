Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CFO Sells $810,000.00 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,476. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

