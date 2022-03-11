Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) SVP Seth David Wexler Sells 60,000 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. 4,181,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,476. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
