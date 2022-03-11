Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) SVP Seth David Wexler Sells 60,000 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. 4,181,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,476. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.