PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,888 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of PayPal worth $208,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

PayPal stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.10. 762,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,860,115. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

