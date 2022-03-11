PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,591 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PBF Energy by 57.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 50.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 460,916 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 129.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in PBF Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

