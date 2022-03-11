PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.70

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,385 shares of company stock worth $1,899,131 over the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

