PEAKDEFI One Day Volume Tops $205,388.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $76.71 million and approximately $205,388.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,007,462 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,641,430 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

